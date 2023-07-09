Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells $119,284.30 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) COO Rob Orgel sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $119,284.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $565,658.55.

On Thursday, April 13th, Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Flywire Stock Up 1.1 %

FLYW opened at $28.82 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the first quarter valued at $3,147,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

Free Report

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

