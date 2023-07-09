Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $209.98 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

