Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.26 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,612,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.