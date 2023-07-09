Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $118.37. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

