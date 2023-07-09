Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

