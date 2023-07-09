Forsta AP Fonden Sells 2,700 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $440.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.32. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $462.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.45.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.