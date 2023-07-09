Forsta AP Fonden Sells 6,400 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $236,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 48.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 317,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,933,000 after acquiring an additional 103,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in M&T Bank by 43.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.6 %

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.18.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $128.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.64.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

