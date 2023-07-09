Forsta AP Fonden Takes $3.12 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

