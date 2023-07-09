Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $102,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after acquiring an additional 476,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after acquiring an additional 434,508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 207.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,505 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EMN opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $102.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
