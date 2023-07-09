Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,738 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,607,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $65,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

