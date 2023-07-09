FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stephens cut their target price on FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America Stock Up 3.1 %

RAIL opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $53.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.06. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at $146,217. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James R. Meyer bought 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,397.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,289.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,217. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,678 shares of company stock worth $109,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.