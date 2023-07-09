Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.45.

FMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FMS opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

