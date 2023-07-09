Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $14.76

Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.76, but opened at $15.07. Frontline shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 314,129 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.
Frontline Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.25%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Frontline by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 142,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
