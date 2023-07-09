FSA Wealth Management LLC Sells 540 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FSA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.3% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $228,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.77.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

