Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 1.6 %

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 4.23.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Further Reading

