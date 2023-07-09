Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 656,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,974,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $753,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,550,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,671,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,371,000 after purchasing an additional 726,583 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.