Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $41.00 on Friday. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.88 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Galapagos by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 18,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in Galapagos by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 390,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Galapagos by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after buying an additional 587,453 shares during the period. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Free Report

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.