GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.35.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $99.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in GasLog Partners by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

