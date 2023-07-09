GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.35.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $99.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
