Genfit (GNFTF) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) is one of 374 publicly-traded companies in the "Biotechnology" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Genfit to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Genfit and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 0 0 N/A Genfit Competitors 667 1583 4397 46 2.57

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 104.06%. Given Genfit’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genfit has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit N/A N/A -5.70 Genfit Competitors $119.74 million -$11.59 million 0.60

This table compares Genfit and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Genfit’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Genfit. Genfit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Genfit Competitors -9,970.58% -426.29% -19.72%

Summary

Genfit competitors beat Genfit on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Genfit Company Profile



Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

