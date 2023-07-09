Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,191,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,258,729 shares.The stock last traded at $7.38 and had previously closed at $7.30.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.89.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 13.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,567,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,814,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 725,274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456,847 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 456,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 5.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,109,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 285,114 shares during the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
