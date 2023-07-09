Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Gentex Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,973 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4,004.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $58,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

About Gentex

(Free Report

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.