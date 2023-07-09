Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.48

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$20.48 and last traded at C$20.56, with a volume of 25759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.54.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.56.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.7158155 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

