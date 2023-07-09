Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $12,140,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,898,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 717,092 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after acquiring an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GNL shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.0 %

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.02%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

About Global Net Lease

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.