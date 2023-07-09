Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth about $629,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.