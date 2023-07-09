Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $4.80

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.92. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 231,578 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

