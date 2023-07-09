Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 200,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 122,399 shares.The stock last traded at $10.24 and had previously closed at $10.25.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

