Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.83. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 601 shares.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.