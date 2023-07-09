Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) shares rose 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 379,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 994,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Gray Television Stock Up 7.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $797.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

