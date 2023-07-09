GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.02

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 18625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GreenFirst Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Up 4.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. The company has a market cap of C$204.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products ( TSE:GFP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$99.12 million during the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, analysts predict that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

