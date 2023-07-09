Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Griffon were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Griffon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Griffon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Griffon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Griffon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.58. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.79%.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

