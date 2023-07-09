Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $8.94

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFSFree Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $9.26. Grifols shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 245,550 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

Grifols Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Grifols by 2,512.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

