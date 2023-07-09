Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $8.94

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $9.26. Grifols shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 245,550 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.
Grifols Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Grifols
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grifols
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.