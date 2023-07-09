Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $33.24. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 301 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $687.21 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

