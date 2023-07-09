Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Purchases 97 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.97 and its 200 day moving average is $147.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

