GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Invests $29.31 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 130,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $29,310,000. Visa comprises about 8.2% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

NYSE V opened at $236.45 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.