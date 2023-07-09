Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Trading Down 2.6%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.42. 817,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,871,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 241,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 141,907 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,747 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 146,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Further Reading

