Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ECL opened at $183.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.59. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

