Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.89 and its 200-day moving average is $302.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.