Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 355 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVX opened at $154.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average of $164.53.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

