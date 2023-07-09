Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hasbro by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

