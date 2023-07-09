Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading 7.9% Higher

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.29. 650,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,302,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The firm had revenue of $612.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,556,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 910,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 62,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.