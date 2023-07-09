Head to Head Analysis: NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) versus Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Free Report) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Biostage and NeuroMetrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -6.88 NeuroMetrix $8.26 million 0.87 -$4.42 million ($0.69) -1.33

This table compares Biostage and NeuroMetrix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeuroMetrix has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroMetrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Biostage has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A N/A -174.43% NeuroMetrix -65.54% -22.18% -20.63%

Summary

NeuroMetrix beats Biostage on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage



Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About NeuroMetrix



NeuroMetrix, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

