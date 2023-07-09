Head-To-Head Analysis: Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) versus Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) and Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Whitbread shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Whitbread’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 21.94% 34.17% 8.30% Whitbread N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.50 billion 4.00 $355.00 million $3.53 19.76 Whitbread N/A N/A N/A $1.87 22.85

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Whitbread’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Whitbread. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitbread, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Whitbread, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 1 5 0 2.83 Whitbread 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $85.71, indicating a potential upside of 22.87%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Whitbread.

Dividends

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Whitbread pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whitbread pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Whitbread on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels. It is also involved in the reward loyalty program business. The company's hotel brand portfolios include Super 8, Days Inn, Travelodge, Microtel, Howard Johnson, La Quinta, Ramada, Baymont, AmericInn, Wingate, Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Garden, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn, Trademark Collection, TRYP, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Dazzler, Esplendor, Dolce, Vienna House, and Registry Collection. It operates a hotel portfolio of 24 hotel brands with affiliated hotels located in approximately 95 countries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom. Whitbread plc was founded in 1742 and is headquartered in Dunstable, the United Kingdom.

