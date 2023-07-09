Head-To-Head Comparison: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) vs. CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF)

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Free Report) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

CDL Hospitality Trusts pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. CDL Hospitality Trusts pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 137.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CDL Hospitality Trusts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CDL Hospitality Trusts and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDL Hospitality Trusts 0 1 0 0 2.00 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.44%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than CDL Hospitality Trusts.

16.5% of CDL Hospitality Trusts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CDL Hospitality Trusts and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A Apple Hospitality REIT 12.39% 4.99% 3.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDL Hospitality Trusts and Apple Hospitality REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A $0.13 7.21 Apple Hospitality REIT $1.29 billion 2.71 $144.80 million $0.70 21.83

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than CDL Hospitality Trusts. CDL Hospitality Trusts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats CDL Hospitality Trusts on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006. M&C REIT Management Limited is the manager of H-REIT, the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore, and M&C Business Trust Management Limited is the trustee-manager of HBT.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 96 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, four Hyatt-branded hotels and one independent hotel.

