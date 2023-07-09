Head to Head Comparison: Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) & Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -542.26% -27.90% -20.98% Graphite Bio N/A -31.47% -29.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Exscientia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Graphite Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $32.90 million 22.95 -$146.85 million ($1.37) -4.56 Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$101.05 million ($1.80) -1.52

This table compares Exscientia and Graphite Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Graphite Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphite Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exscientia and Graphite Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 1 0 2.50 Graphite Bio 1 8 0 0 1.89

Exscientia currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.17%. Graphite Bio has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.65%. Given Exscientia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Risk & Volatility

Exscientia has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exscientia beats Graphite Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia

(Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. It also focuses on discovery and development of small molecule drug candidates. The company's platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Graphite Bio

(Free Report)

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.