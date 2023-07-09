Head to Head Comparison: Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY)

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Free Report) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telekom Austria and Starry Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.27 billion 0.96 $668.10 million $2.12 7.21 Starry Group $29.86 million 0.04 $25.55 million N/A N/A

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starry Group has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telekom Austria and Starry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 2 1 0 2.33 Starry Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Telekom Austria presently has a consensus price target of $7.10, suggesting a potential downside of 53.52%. Starry Group has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 45,212.50%. Given Starry Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Telekom Austria.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and Starry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 12.64% 18.82% 7.24% Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of Starry Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Starry Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats Starry Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

