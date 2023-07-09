Head-To-Head Contrast: East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) & U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and East Resources Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $24.71 million 1.86 $3.82 million $0.21 14.67 East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

U.S. Global Investors has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

This is a summary of recent ratings for U.S. Global Investors and East Resources Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and East Resources Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 17.39% 5.62% 5.29% East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors beats East Resources Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. The firm conducts external research to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

