Head-To-Head Contrast: Genus (GENSF) and The Competition

Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Free Report) is one of 371 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Genus to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genus and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genus N/A N/A 73.80 Genus Competitors $114.09 million -$13.30 million 0.55

Genus’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Genus. Genus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genus Competitors 667 1578 4346 46 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genus and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 104.24%. Given Genus’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Genus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genus N/A N/A N/A Genus Competitors -10,137.11% -434.03% -20.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Genus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Genus pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Genus pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 11,872.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Genus beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand. The company also sells bull semen and embryos to breed calves with various characteristics for milk and beef production under the ABS, Genus, and Bovec brands. In addition, it offers technical services to farmers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

