Head to Head Contrast: Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) and BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB)

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) are both technology services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaltura 1 3 1 0 2.00

Kaltura has a consensus target price of $2.81, indicating a potential upside of 29.61%. Given Kaltura’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kaltura is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry N/A N/A N/A Kaltura -37.78% -127.52% -30.39%

27.1% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Kaltura shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kaltura $168.81 million 1.75 -$68.50 million ($0.48) -4.52

BlackBerry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kaltura.

Kaltura beats BlackBerry on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.



BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.



Kaltura, Inc. provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as webinars, virtual and hybrid events, video portals, and online learning for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers media services, such as application programming interfaces, software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time, and on-demand video creation, ingestion, transcoding, management, search, security, distribution, publishing, engagement, monetization, monitoring, multi-tenancy, and analytics, as well as video and TV content management systems. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare, education, public sector, media, and telecommunications. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

