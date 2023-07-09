Head-To-Head Review: Alpine 4 (ALPP) & Its Peers

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Alpine 4 to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -13.70% -22.12% -10.93% Alpine 4 Competitors -29.31% -22.79% -8.75%

Volatility & Risk

Alpine 4 has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine 4’s rivals have a beta of -8.45, meaning that their average stock price is 945% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

50.4% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alpine 4 and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $104.56 million -$12.88 million -3.05 Alpine 4 Competitors $385.78 million -$12.93 million 24.32

Alpine 4’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpine 4. Alpine 4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alpine 4 and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpine 4 Competitors 100 399 825 36 2.59

Alpine 4 currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,209.52%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Alpine 4’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Alpine 4 beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. It also designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. In addition, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; electronic contract manufacturing services; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufactures and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

