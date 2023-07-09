Head to Head Review: Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) & Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Free Report) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bosideng International pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Jerash Holdings (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bosideng International pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jerash Holdings (US) pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bosideng International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) 1.75% 3.45% 2.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bosideng International and Jerash Holdings (US)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A $3.90 5.64 Jerash Holdings (US) $138.06 million 0.33 $7.92 million $0.19 19.53

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Bosideng International. Bosideng International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerash Holdings (US), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bosideng International and Jerash Holdings (US), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bosideng International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.73%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Bosideng International.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Bosideng International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing branded down and ladieswear apparels; and non-seasonal apparels, including branded menswear, school uniform, and children's wear. The company provides down apparel products under the Bosideng, Snow Flying, Bengen, etc. brands; ladies wear products under the JESSIE, BUOU BUOU, KOREANO, and KLOVA brands; and school uniforms under the Sameite brand. It also offers network consulting and e-business of down and non-down apparel; logistics and storage services; and brand design and development services, as well as operates as an advertisement agency. As of March 31, 2022, it operated 462 ladieswear retail outlets; 364 self-operated retail outlets; and 98 retail outlets operated by third party distributors. Bosideng International Holdings Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

